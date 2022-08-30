Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,090 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $7,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. Barclays raised their price target on Intuit from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Intuit from $500.00 to $601.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $575.44.

Insider Activity at Intuit

Intuit Price Performance

In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total value of $698,762.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at $788,157.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total transaction of $698,762.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,157.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at $11,268,263.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,902 shares of company stock worth $16,251,640. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $436.80 on Tuesday. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $339.36 and a twelve month high of $716.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.25, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $430.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $435.90.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.52%.

Intuit Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

