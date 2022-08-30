Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Downgraded to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CAL. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caleres from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Caleres in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Caleres to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Shares of CAL stock opened at $26.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $982.43 million, a PE ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.43. Caleres has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $31.13.

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. Caleres had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 57.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Caleres will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Caleres’s payout ratio is 5.47%.

In other Caleres news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 34,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $1,045,429.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 514,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,596,381.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 35,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total transaction of $979,402.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 585,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,967,430.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 34,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $1,045,429.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 514,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,596,381.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,163 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,449. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caleres in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caleres by 956.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres in the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

