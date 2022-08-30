Brokerages Set Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) PT at $72.00

Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PFG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group to $81.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Principal Financial Group from $79.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group to $76.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Principal Financial Group Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:PFG opened at $75.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Principal Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $60.97 and a fifty-two week high of $80.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.76.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 24.69%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.56%.

Insider Transactions at Principal Financial Group

In other news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $1,093,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,353,066.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $1,093,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,353,066.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roberto Walker sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $692,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,008 shares in the company, valued at $2,616,915.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,975 shares of company stock worth $3,270,099 over the last three months. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Principal Financial Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFG. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth $32,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 397.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group in the second quarter worth $33,000. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

