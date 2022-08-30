Brokerages Set IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) PT at $483.57

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $483.57.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $530.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.
IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of IDXX opened at $349.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $374.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $427.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. IDEXX Laboratories has a 52 week low of $318.50 and a 52 week high of $695.18.
IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile
IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.
