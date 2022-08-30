Brokerages Set Fevertree Drinks PLC (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) PT at $1,416.67

Fevertree Drinks PLC (OTCMKTS:FQVTF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,416.67.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FQVTF shares. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Fevertree Drinks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Fevertree Drinks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Fevertree Drinks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. HSBC downgraded shares of Fevertree Drinks from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,660 ($32.14) to GBX 1,360 ($16.43) in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

Get Fevertree Drinks alerts:

Fevertree Drinks Price Performance

Shares of FQVTF opened at $10.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.02. Fevertree Drinks has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $37.36.

Fevertree Drinks Company Profile

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, Clementine tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, and cola distillers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fevertree Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fevertree Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.