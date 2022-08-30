Brokerages Set Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Target Price at $159.09

Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $159.09.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Eagle Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Eagle Materials Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $122.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.29. Eagle Materials has a 1 year low of $105.34 and a 1 year high of $169.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.70.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 10.37%.

In other news, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 1,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $201,354.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,922.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James H. Graass sold 2,856 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total value of $374,193.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,799.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 1,828 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $201,354.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,922.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Materials

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Eagle Materials by 453.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 540,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,961,000 after acquiring an additional 442,802 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 180.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 470,479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,390,000 after buying an additional 302,625 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 40.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 875,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,273,000 after purchasing an additional 250,400 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 1,300.6% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 241,319 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,531,000 after purchasing an additional 224,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,750,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.