Baxter International Inc. (BAX) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 1st

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 12th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.

Baxter International has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Baxter International has a dividend payout ratio of 29.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Baxter International to earn $3.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.9%.

Baxter International Price Performance

Baxter International stock opened at $56.99 on Tuesday. Baxter International has a 52-week low of $56.40 and a 52-week high of $89.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Baxter International will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAX. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baxter International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.29.

Institutional Trading of Baxter International

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Baxter International by 140.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 327,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,431,000 after acquiring an additional 191,637 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Baxter International by 6.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 281,374 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,818,000 after acquiring an additional 15,925 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Baxter International by 15.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 80,228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after acquiring an additional 10,910 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Baxter International by 30.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 10,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Baxter International by 6.2% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

Further Reading

