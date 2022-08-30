Barnes & Noble Education (BNED) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 4.54% and a negative return on equity of 22.04%. The firm had revenue of $260.83 million for the quarter.

Barnes & Noble Education Stock Performance

NYSE:BNED opened at $2.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.28. Barnes & Noble Education has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $12.01. The firm has a market cap of $118.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.77 and its 200 day moving average is $3.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 16,905 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 15,206 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,442,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,744,000 after buying an additional 86,536 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Barnes & Noble Education during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 22,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 9,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BNED shares. StockNews.com upgraded Barnes & Noble Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Barnes & Noble Education to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Barnes & Noble Education to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

Featured Stories

