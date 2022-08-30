Barnes & Noble Education (BNED) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 4.54% and a negative return on equity of 22.04%. The firm had revenue of $260.83 million for the quarter.
Barnes & Noble Education Stock Performance
NYSE:BNED opened at $2.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.28. Barnes & Noble Education has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $12.01. The firm has a market cap of $118.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.77 and its 200 day moving average is $3.29.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BNED shares. StockNews.com upgraded Barnes & Noble Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Barnes & Noble Education to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Barnes & Noble Education to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.
Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile
Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.
