Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,675,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,288 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.97% of Lincoln National worth $109,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,401,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,304,000 after purchasing an additional 564,100 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 222.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 433,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,605,000 after buying an additional 299,241 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth about $14,986,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 1st quarter worth about $12,894,000. Finally, Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth about $10,683,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Lincoln National to $47.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.90.

Lincoln National stock opened at $47.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $44.89 and a 1 year high of $77.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.50%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

