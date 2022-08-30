Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 747 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. reduced its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,063,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 599.9% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,704 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,889 shares in the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,880 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,607,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,098,000 after purchasing an additional 6,442 shares in the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the sale, the president now owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,461,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,448 shares of company stock valued at $55,259,953. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BlackRock Stock Performance

BLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.46.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $675.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $658.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $676.00. The company has a market capitalization of $101.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $575.60 and a 52 week high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

