ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Position Lifted by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,291 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $28,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of ASML by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASML by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 66 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 19.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ASML. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of ASML from €767.00 ($782.65) to €630.00 ($642.86) in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of ASML from €475.00 ($484.69) to €525.00 ($535.71) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Argus began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $590.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $747.91.

ASML Stock Performance

ASML Cuts Dividend

Shares of ASML opened at $499.88 on Tuesday. ASML Holding has a one year low of $412.67 and a one year high of $895.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $516.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $569.16. The stock has a market cap of $204.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a $1.3991 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 13.63%.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

