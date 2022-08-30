Analysts Set Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Target Price at $1,954.00

Shares of Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,954.00.
BURBY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cheuvreux cut shares of Burberry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($19.94) price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,300 ($27.79) to GBX 2,142 ($25.88) in a research note on Friday, July 1st. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Burberry Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Burberry Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,960 ($23.68) to GBX 2,070 ($25.01) in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.
Burberry Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:BURBY opened at $20.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.53. Burberry Group has a 52 week low of $18.18 and a 52 week high of $28.08.
Burberry Group Increases Dividend
About Burberry Group
Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.
