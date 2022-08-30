Analysts Set Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Target Price at $1,954.00

Shares of Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,954.00.

BURBY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cheuvreux cut shares of Burberry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($19.94) price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,300 ($27.79) to GBX 2,142 ($25.88) in a research note on Friday, July 1st. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Burberry Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Burberry Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,960 ($23.68) to GBX 2,070 ($25.01) in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Get Burberry Group alerts:

Burberry Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BURBY opened at $20.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.53. Burberry Group has a 52 week low of $18.18 and a 52 week high of $28.08.

Burberry Group Increases Dividend

About Burberry Group

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4234 per share. This represents a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This is an increase from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $0.15.

(Get Rating)

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.