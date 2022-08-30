American National Bankshares Inc. (AMNB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on September 16th

American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st.

American National Bankshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. American National Bankshares has a dividend payout ratio of 33.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

American National Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of AMNB opened at $33.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.88 million, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.91. American National Bankshares has a 12 month low of $30.53 and a 12 month high of $40.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American National Bankshares

American National Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AMNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. American National Bankshares had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $26.33 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 497,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in American National Bankshares by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 432,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,300,000 after buying an additional 8,302 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in American National Bankshares by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,115,000 after buying an additional 4,236 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in American National Bankshares by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in American National Bankshares by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.82% of the company’s stock.

American National Bankshares Company Profile

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.

Featured Stories

