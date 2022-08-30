AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 7,859 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,859 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at $277,394,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,657,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,880,704,000 after buying an additional 466,966 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 46.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,384,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $183,542,000 after buying an additional 436,685 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $55,983,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 197.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 547,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,313,000 after purchasing an additional 363,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RSG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.33.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Republic Services stock opened at $145.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.72. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.57 and a 1-year high of $148.26.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.20%.

Insider Activity

In other Republic Services news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $46,848.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,171.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $46,848.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,171.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $2,027,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,659,863.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,447 shares of company stock worth $4,083,807 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.