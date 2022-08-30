AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 568 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,194 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,914,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at about $892,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 154.2% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 36,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,424,000 after acquiring an additional 22,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSCI shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of MSCI from $515.00 to $508.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $517.25.

MSCI Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $456.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $453.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $459.66. The company has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a PE ratio of 46.91 and a beta of 1.09. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $376.41 and a 12-month high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.07. MSCI had a net margin of 36.85% and a negative return on equity of 151.89%. The company had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 51.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total value of $2,507,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,408 shares in the company, valued at $13,744,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSCI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

