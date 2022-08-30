AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 4,875 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,296 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 4,875 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXPE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $202.00 target price on Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, June 20th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “mkt perform” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $235.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.69.

Expedia Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $103.34 on Tuesday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.70 and a fifty-two week high of $217.72. The stock has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.41, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.39.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.39. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.77) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $72,529.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,543.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expedia Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.