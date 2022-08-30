AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 45.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,899 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Globe Life by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Globe Life by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 159,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,904,000 after purchasing an additional 25,199 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Globe Life by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 756,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,857,000 after purchasing an additional 95,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in Globe Life in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Globe Life from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Globe Life from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Globe Life from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Globe Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.86.

Globe Life Stock Performance

Shares of GL opened at $97.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.25 and a 1 year high of $108.61.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.03. Globe Life had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Activity at Globe Life

In related news, insider Kenneth J. Matson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $2,588,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,285,227.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Globe Life news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.30, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth J. Matson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $2,588,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,726 shares in the company, valued at $3,285,227.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,950 shares of company stock worth $5,476,207. 4.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Globe Life Profile

(Get Rating)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Articles

