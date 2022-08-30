AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,926 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $2,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 505.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 224.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total transaction of $49,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,017,992.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LYV stock opened at $91.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a PE ratio of -183.82 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.87. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.50 and a 52-week high of $127.75.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 669.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.90) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LYV. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $145.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Macquarie upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $117.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.10.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

