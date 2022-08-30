AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,762 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $2,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Boston Partners raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,122,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $528,732,000 after acquiring an additional 517,046 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,705,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $829,531,000 after acquiring an additional 317,514 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 990,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,672,000 after acquiring an additional 178,633 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 323,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,354,000 after acquiring an additional 147,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 400,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,669,000 after acquiring an additional 144,341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:FLT opened at $218.30 on Tuesday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.78 and a 52 week high of $282.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $220.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.98.
FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.
