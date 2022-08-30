AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,566 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,444 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.4% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 4.9% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.2% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 31.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 6.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $84.86 on Tuesday. Wintrust Financial Co. has a one year low of $72.10 and a one year high of $105.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.08.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.21). Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 22.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is currently 19.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WTFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $130.00 to $111.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $104.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.38.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

