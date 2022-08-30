AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBJ) Trading Down 0%

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBJ – Get Rating) traded down 0% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.33 and last traded at $25.45. 4,185 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 46,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.46.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.38.

Institutional Trading of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compass Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 477,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,480,000 after purchasing an additional 65,342 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $975,000. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $891,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF by 187.9% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 22,566 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000.

