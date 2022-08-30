Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.06-$5.08 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.75 billion-$6.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.51 billion. Agilent Technologies also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.38-$1.40 EPS.

Agilent Technologies Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE A opened at $128.11 on Tuesday. Agilent Technologies has a 12 month low of $112.52 and a 12 month high of $179.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.08. The stock has a market cap of $38.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.06.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised Agilent Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $151.31.

In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total value of $118,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,520.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $749,160.97. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,755.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total transaction of $118,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,520.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 171.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 169.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 18.5% in the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth about $219,000.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

