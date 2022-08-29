Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock Position Lowered by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,146 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 14,007 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Workday worth $71,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the first quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Workday by 152.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Workday by 265.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on WDAY. Cowen lowered their target price on Workday from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Workday from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Workday from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Workday from $275.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Workday has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.41.

Workday Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $164.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $41.85 billion, a PE ratio of -1,387.17 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.10 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Workday had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,030 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $696,604.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 172,640 shares in the company, valued at $23,908,913.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $14,619,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,000 shares in the company, valued at $29,239,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 5,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $696,604.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 172,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,908,913.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,883 shares of company stock worth $17,036,414. Company insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

