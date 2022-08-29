Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVEF) Short Interest Down 35.4% in August

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVEF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 546,400 shares, a decrease of 35.4% from the July 31st total of 845,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 54.6 days.

Vivendi Stock Up 1.3 %

OTCMKTS VIVEF opened at $9.14 on Monday. Vivendi has a twelve month low of $8.94 and a twelve month high of $13.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average of $11.42.

About Vivendi

Vivendi SE operates as a entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, Corporate, and New Initiative segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

