VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 54.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,568 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VICI. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 139.4% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 150.5% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 218.5% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 51.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on VICI Properties to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JMP Securities started coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $33.50 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.58.

VICI Properties Price Performance

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

NYSE VICI opened at $33.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.23 and a 1-year high of $35.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 22nd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.58%.

About VICI Properties

(Get Rating)

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.