Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in APA were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobam bought a new position in APA in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in APA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in APA in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in APA by 84.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of APA by 8,358.6% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APA opened at $40.18 on Monday. APA Co. has a one year low of $17.91 and a one year high of $51.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 3.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.61.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.37. APA had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 622.55%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that APA Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners upped their price target on APA from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on APA from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Mizuho reduced their price target on APA from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on APA from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on APA from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, APA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.44.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

