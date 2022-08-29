United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.57% of United Fire Group worth $4,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of United Fire Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $306,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of United Fire Group in the first quarter valued at about $269,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 9.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,388 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 18.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UFCS stock opened at $30.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $754.82 million, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.01. United Fire Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.85 and a 52 week high of $37.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.62%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UFCS shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of United Fire Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

In other United Fire Group news, VP Micah G. Woolstenhulme purchased 1,000 shares of United Fire Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.10 per share, with a total value of $29,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 25,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,412.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

