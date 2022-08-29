United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UBAB) Short Interest Update

United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UBAB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the July 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
United Bancorporation of Alabama Stock Up 2.6 %
United Bancorporation of Alabama stock opened at $29.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. United Bancorporation of Alabama has a 52-week low of $25.05 and a 52-week high of $31.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.45. The firm has a market cap of $106.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.40.
United Bancorporation of Alabama Company Profile
