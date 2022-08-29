United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UBAB) Short Interest Update

United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UBAB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the July 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

United Bancorporation of Alabama Stock Up 2.6 %

United Bancorporation of Alabama stock opened at $29.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. United Bancorporation of Alabama has a 52-week low of $25.05 and a 52-week high of $31.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.45. The firm has a market cap of $106.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.40.

United Bancorporation of Alabama Company Profile

United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Bank that provides commercial banking services. The company offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, small business programs, business solutions, merchant services, and cash management services.

