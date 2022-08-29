Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF) Short Interest Up 49.5% in August

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,900 shares, an increase of 49.5% from the July 31st total of 30,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Ucore Rare Metals Price Performance
Shares of UURAF opened at $0.64 on Monday. Ucore Rare Metals has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.62.
Ucore Rare Metals Company Profile
