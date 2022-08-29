Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Short Interest Up 23.7% in August

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the July 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Tsingtao Brewery Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TSGTY opened at $48.92 on Monday. Tsingtao Brewery has a one year low of $36.00 and a one year high of $52.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77 and a beta of 0.47.

Tsingtao Brewery Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.7219 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Tsingtao Brewery’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.75%.

About Tsingtao Brewery

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

