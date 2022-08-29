Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF) Short Interest Down 29.9% in August

Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,091,700 shares, a decline of 29.9% from the July 31st total of 1,556,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 242.6 days.

Transurban Group Stock Performance

TRAUF stock opened at $9.92 on Monday. Transurban Group has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $10.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.88.

Get Transurban Group alerts:

About Transurban Group

(Get Rating)

See Also

Transurban Group develops, operates, manages, and maintains toll road networks. It operates 21 toll roads in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane in Australia; the Greater Washington area, the United States; and Montreal, Canada. The company is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Transurban Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transurban Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.