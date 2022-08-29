Touchstone Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TSBA) and Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB) Critical Survey

Touchstone Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TSBA – Get Rating) and Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Dividends

Touchstone Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Mid-Southern Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Touchstone Bankshares pays out 27.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mid-Southern Bancorp pays out 24.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Mid-Southern Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Touchstone Bankshares and Mid-Southern Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Touchstone Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Mid-Southern Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Touchstone Bankshares has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mid-Southern Bancorp has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.9% of Mid-Southern Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 9.3% of Mid-Southern Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Touchstone Bankshares and Mid-Southern Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Touchstone Bankshares N/A N/A N/A Mid-Southern Bancorp 19.96% N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Touchstone Bankshares and Mid-Southern Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Touchstone Bankshares N/A N/A $3.91 million $1.09 9.93 Mid-Southern Bancorp $8.80 million 4.42 $1.61 million $0.65 20.86

Touchstone Bankshares has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mid-Southern Bancorp. Touchstone Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mid-Southern Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Mid-Southern Bancorp beats Touchstone Bankshares on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Touchstone Bankshares

Touchstone Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Touchstone Bank that provides various community banking products and services in the United States. The company offers personal and business savings and checking accounts. It also provides home mortgage, home equity, auto, and personal term loans; personal lines of credit; and business loans comprising commercial real estate, business term, operating capital, and construction loans, as well as business lines of credit. In addition, the company offers online and mobile banking, card, treasury, and financial planning services. It has 13 branches in northern North Carolina and south-central Virginia. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Prince George, Virginia.

About Mid-Southern Bancorp

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB that provides various banking products and services to individuals and business customers. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and term deposits. The company also offers loans secured by first mortgages on one- to four-family residences, including home equity loans and lines of credit; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; construction loans secured by single-family residences; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; land and lot loans; commercial business loans; consumer loans, including new and used manufactured homes, automobiles and truck, boats, and motorcycles and recreational vehicle loans; loans secured by savings deposits and other personal loans; and unsecured consumer loans. In addition, it holds and manages an investment securities portfolio. The company provides its products and services through its main office in Salem; and through its branch offices located in Mitchell and Orleans, Indiana, as well as through loan production offices located in New Albany, Indiana and Louisville, Kentucky. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Salem, Indiana.

