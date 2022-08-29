The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,712,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,826 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $96,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IPG. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,390,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,512,636,000 after buying an additional 426,489 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,776,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $815,524,000 after acquiring an additional 899,103 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.4% in the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,272,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $470,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,442 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,198,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $306,584,000 after purchasing an additional 176,769 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,854,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,704,000 after purchasing an additional 188,542 shares in the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $28.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.93. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $39.98.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.77%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.56.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

