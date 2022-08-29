The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 596,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 81,665 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Allstate worth $82,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Allstate by 184.1% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 80,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,083,000 after buying an additional 51,944 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Allstate by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 163,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,704,000 after buying an additional 61,689 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Allstate by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Allstate by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,248,000 after buying an additional 16,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $125.05 on Monday. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $144.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.75 and a 200-day moving average of $128.28. The company has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a PE ratio of 43.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.50. Allstate had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other Allstate news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $18,941,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,316,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Allstate from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Allstate to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

Allstate Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading

