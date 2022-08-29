The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,016 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Aaron’s worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAN. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 823.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 334,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,861,000 after purchasing an additional 297,994 shares in the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Aaron’s in the fourth quarter valued at $4,117,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Aaron’s by 28.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 723,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,525,000 after acquiring an additional 162,309 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its holdings in Aaron’s by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,010,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,900,000 after acquiring an additional 116,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Aaron’s by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 747,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,429,000 after acquiring an additional 98,837 shares in the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aaron's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Aaron’s to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Aaron’s to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Aaron’s Stock Down 7.4 %

AAN stock opened at $12.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.98 and a 1-year high of $31.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.35. The firm has a market cap of $393.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.71.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. Aaron’s had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $610.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Aaron’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.86%.

Aaron’s Profile

(Get Rating)

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.