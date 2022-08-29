Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 556 Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LZB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 118.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 175,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,380,000 after purchasing an additional 40,528 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 192,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,975,000 after purchasing an additional 27,010 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on LZB. Raymond James cut shares of La-Z-Boy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

La-Z-Boy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LZB opened at $27.20 on Monday. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $22.21 and a 1 year high of $39.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.84 and a 200 day moving average of $27.13.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.14. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $684.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.85 million. Research analysts expect that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

La-Z-Boy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.55%.

About La-Z-Boy

(Get Rating)

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LZB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.