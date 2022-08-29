Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Position in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 862 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in E.W. Scripps were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in E.W. Scripps during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in E.W. Scripps by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in E.W. Scripps during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of E.W. Scripps in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of E.W. Scripps in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Get E.W. Scripps alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SSP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reduced their price target on E.W. Scripps from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Guggenheim reduced their price target on E.W. Scripps to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Huber Research cut E.W. Scripps from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on E.W. Scripps from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

E.W. Scripps Price Performance

NASDAQ SSP opened at $15.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.77. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 1-year low of $12.04 and a 1-year high of $23.61.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $594.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.00 million. E.W. Scripps had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 7.51%. On average, research analysts expect that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other E.W. Scripps news, insider Lisa A. Knutson sold 15,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $241,479.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,621.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder William H. Scripps sold 43,000 shares of E.W. Scripps stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total value of $665,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa A. Knutson sold 15,650 shares of E.W. Scripps stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $241,479.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,621.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About E.W. Scripps

(Get Rating)

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, Scripps Network, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for E.W. Scripps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.W. Scripps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.