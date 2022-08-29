TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,892 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,892 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Globant were worth $2,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Globant in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globant in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 2,171.4% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globant in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Globant stock opened at $213.79 on Monday. Globant S.A. has a 12-month low of $159.56 and a 12-month high of $354.62. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.03 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $201.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.36.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $429.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.22 million. Globant had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GLOB shares. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Globant to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Globant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Globant from $231.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Globant from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Globant from $220.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.00.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

