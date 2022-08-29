Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Position in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,800 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.24% of OFG Bancorp worth $3,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp during the first quarter worth $1,412,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in OFG Bancorp by 59.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 21,722 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in OFG Bancorp by 23.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 6,932 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in OFG Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $430,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in OFG Bancorp by 31.2% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 43,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 10,234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of OFG Bancorp to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of OFG Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Insider Activity

OFG Bancorp Stock Down 1.7 %

In other news, COO Ganesh Kumar sold 3,059 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $89,016.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OFG opened at $28.08 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.13. OFG Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.23 and a 52-week high of $30.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 25.87% and a return on equity of 14.64%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts predict that OFG Bancorp will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OFG Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.54%.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

See Also

