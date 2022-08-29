Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Position in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) by 121.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.13% of ACV Auctions worth $3,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in ACV Auctions by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 589,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,086,000 after buying an additional 153,055 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in ACV Auctions by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 102,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 50,460 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in ACV Auctions by 222.6% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 155,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 107,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ACV Auctions by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,558,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,088,000 after buying an additional 549,900 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACVA opened at $8.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.21. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $115.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.10 million. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 17.47%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Analysts forecast that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Friday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

