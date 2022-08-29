Swiss National Bank Grows Position in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.10% of Nelnet worth $3,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Nelnet by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nelnet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Nelnet by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 934 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 18,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period.

Get Nelnet alerts:

Nelnet Stock Performance

Shares of NNI stock opened at $85.61 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.71. Nelnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.94 and a 1 year high of $99.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 47.81 and a current ratio of 47.81.

Nelnet Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.99%.

Several analysts have recently commented on NNI shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Nelnet from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com raised Nelnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider William J. Munn sold 500 shares of Nelnet stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.76, for a total transaction of $39,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,694.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 50.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nelnet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nelnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nelnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.