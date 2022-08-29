Swiss National Bank Buys 4,200 Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,723 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Stock Yards Bancorp worth $3,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 18,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 4,791 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $661,000. Institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYBT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Stock Yards Bancorp to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Stock Yards Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group initiated coverage on Stock Yards Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

Stock Yards Bancorp Stock Down 1.9 %

In related news, Director Carl G. Herde sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.33, for a total transaction of $216,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,050.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Carl G. Herde sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.33, for a total value of $216,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,050.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Philip Poindexter sold 3,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total value of $190,500.42. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 41,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,747.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,071 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,966. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SYBT stock opened at $68.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.27. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.98 and a fifty-two week high of $72.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 0.71.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 29.35%. On average, research analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stock Yards Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 37.58%.

Stock Yards Bancorp Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and online banking, mobile banking, private banking, leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

