Smith Moore & CO. Sells 440 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Smith Moore & CO. cut its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in CSX were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Norges Bank bought a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $732,770,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of CSX by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 184,488,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,936,719,000 after purchasing an additional 7,841,524 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,615,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,700,758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149,812 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 333.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,834,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $181,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of CSX by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,149,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $381,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602,708 shares during the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSX Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens raised their price target on CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.52.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $32.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.01. The company has a market cap of $69.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $27.59 and a 52-week high of $38.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 28.24%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.