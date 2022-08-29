Smith Moore & CO. Sells 3,076 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Smith Moore & CO. cut its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 73.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,076 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at about $720,000. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $912,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $1,235,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,022,703.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $1,235,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,022,703.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total value of $1,171,989.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,793 shares in the company, valued at $5,050,700.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dollar General Stock Down 1.0 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DG. Citigroup cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Dollar General from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Dollar General from $264.00 to $266.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.54.

Dollar General stock opened at $234.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $53.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.13. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $183.25 and a 12 month high of $262.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.56%.

Dollar General Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.