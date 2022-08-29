Smith Moore & CO. Purchases 519 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Evergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Evergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Evergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Evergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.33.

Evergy Price Performance

Evergy stock opened at $69.48 on Monday. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $59.34 and a one year high of $73.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.49.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5725 per share. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Evergy’s payout ratio is presently 64.51%.

About Evergy

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Further Reading

