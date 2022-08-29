Smith Moore & CO. Grows Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 310.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 127,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,342,000 after buying an additional 96,617 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 7,007 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 147,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,473,000 after acquiring an additional 18,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Down 1.5 %

CTVA opened at $62.32 on Monday. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $64.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $45.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.60.

Corteva Increases Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Corteva to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Corteva from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on Corteva from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Roth Capital upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.60.

Corteva Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Stories

