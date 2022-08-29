Smith Moore & CO. Grows Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trivest Advisors Ltd lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 189.0% during the first quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 143,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,257,000 after purchasing an additional 93,539 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.1% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 4.9% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 14.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 35,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 16.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.93.

In other news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 1,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $90,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 207,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,463,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total transaction of $244,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,883,474.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 1,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $90,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 207,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,463,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,512 shares of company stock worth $1,374,990. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

MRVL opened at $49.25 on Monday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.07 and a fifty-two week high of $93.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.11. The company has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.46.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -39.34%.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

