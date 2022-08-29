SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) by 114.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,824 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in SMART Global were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in SMART Global by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 47,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in SMART Global by 100.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in SMART Global by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 227,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in SMART Global by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in SMART Global in the first quarter valued at $40,000. 52.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at SMART Global

In other news, CFO Ken Rizvi acquired 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $75,862.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,237,461.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other SMART Global news, CEO Mark Adams acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.10 per share, for a total transaction of $181,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 915,255 shares in the company, valued at $16,566,115.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ken Rizvi bought 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $75,862.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,461.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

SMART Global Stock Down 4.6 %

SGH stock opened at $19.28 on Monday. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $37.25. The company has a market cap of $963.85 million, a P/E ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.60.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. SMART Global had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 48.23%. The company had revenue of $462.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SGH. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of SMART Global from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of SMART Global from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of SMART Global from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of SMART Global from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of SMART Global from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

