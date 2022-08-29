Short Interest in Ushio Inc. (OTCMKTS:UHOIF) Grows By 35.3%

Ushio Inc. (OTCMKTS:UHOIF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 242,800 shares, an increase of 35.3% from the July 31st total of 179,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,214.0 days.

Ushio Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:UHOIF opened at $12.37 on Monday. Ushio has a one year low of $12.25 and a one year high of $20.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.11 and a 200-day moving average of $13.76.

Get Ushio alerts:

About Ushio

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Ushio, Inc engages in the business of light source devices. It operates through the following segments: Light Sources, Equipment and Others. The Light Sources segment manufactures and sells halogen and discharge lamps. The Equipment segment manufactures and sells imaging and optical equipment. The Others segment involves in the plastic forming applications, peripheral machinery, factory automation systems, and others.

Receive News & Ratings for Ushio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ushio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.