Short Interest in Ushio Inc. (OTCMKTS:UHOIF) Grows By 35.3%

Ushio Inc. (OTCMKTS:UHOIF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 242,800 shares, an increase of 35.3% from the July 31st total of 179,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,214.0 days.
Ushio Trading Down 3.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:UHOIF opened at $12.37 on Monday. Ushio has a one year low of $12.25 and a one year high of $20.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.11 and a 200-day moving average of $13.76.
About Ushio
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ushio (UHOIF)
