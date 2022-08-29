Short Interest in Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF) Grows By 35.2%

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,810,700 shares, an increase of 35.2% from the July 31st total of 1,339,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Uni-President China Price Performance

Shares of UNPSF stock opened at $0.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.85. Uni-President China has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $0.80.

About Uni-President China

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd., an investment holding company, manufactures, sells, and trades in beverages and food in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Beverages, Food, and Others segments. It offers instant noodles, tea drinks, juices, milk tea, coffee, bottled water, and bottle can drinks.

